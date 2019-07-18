|
|
DALY
FRANCIS A.
Age 84, of Media, PA, formerly of Upper Darby, PA, on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ellen (nee Lamberton) Daly; loving father of Michael Daly (Janet), Mary Ellen Poissant (Matthew), Frank Daly (Karen), Robert Daly (Julie), and Patty Dunne (Jeff); also survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, 6 to 8 P.M., Friday, July 19, 2019, and 9 to 10 A.M., Saturday, at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019