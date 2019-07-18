Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Laurence Church
8245 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS A. DALY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS A. DALY Notice
DALY
FRANCIS A.
Age 84, of Media, PA, formerly of Upper Darby, PA, on July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ellen (nee Lamberton) Daly; loving father of Michael Daly (Janet), Mary Ellen Poissant (Matthew), Frank Daly (Karen), Robert Daly (Julie), and Patty Dunne (Jeff); also survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, 6 to 8 P.M., Friday, July 19, 2019, and 9 to 10 A.M., Saturday, at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M., St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contri-butions to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now