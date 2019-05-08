Home

FRANCIS A. GILIBERTI

FRANCIS A. GILIBERTI Notice
GILIBERTI
FRANCIS A.


Passed away on May 6, 2019, at age 88. Beloved husband for 65 yrs. of Marie (nee Capalbo); loving father of Richard (Michele), Donna (George) Brewster and Kathleen Albanese; dear grandfather of George, Michele and Alexa. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing FRIDAY Evening 6:30 to 9:00 P.M. and SATURDAY morning 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass SATURDAY 10 A.M. Annunciation. B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
