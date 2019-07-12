|
87, formerly of Skippack, PA, died July 10, 2019, at home in Collegeville, PA. Husband of the late Colleen (Esdale) Novia; father of Heather Stenson, Todd Reilly and his wife, Krissy, and the late J. D. Anderson; grandfather of Joseph, Tenley, Susie, Rachael, Rocco and the late T.J.; brother of the late Adelaide and Benjamin Novia; and uncle of Anita Novia, Vivian Miller, Marc Novia and Jan Novia. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. on July 17th, at R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA, with Viewing beginning at 10 A.M. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Blue Bell, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to at www.wish.org.
