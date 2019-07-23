Home

FRANCIS A. O'HANLON Notice
O'HANLON
FRANCIS A.


Age 98, of Drexel Hill, passed on July 19, 2019. Devoted husband of 50 years to the late Mary (nee McGee) O'Hanlon. Loving father of Fran (Nancy) O'Hanlon, Mary Ellen "Mel" (Rick) Kearney, Kathy Wilson, Margaret O'Hanlon, Jimmy O'Hanlon and Joan (John) Cannon. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of the late John, Jimmy, Peggy, Tom, Barney, and Mary. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., Thursday, at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Dr., Haver-town, PA 19083, where friends may call 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family prefers contri-butions be made to , c/o , 110 Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012 OR St.. Francis Inn, 2441 Kensington Ave, PO Box 3746, Phila. PA 19126.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
