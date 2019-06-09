|
|
BAKER
FRANCIS "FRANK"
Age 88, on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Millie (nee Young). Devoted father of Maureen (Todd) Mease, Tom (Marge), Ed (Raquell) and Joseph. Grandpop of Jessica, Danielle, Megan, Harrison, Zachary and Ryan. Brother of Dot (Frank) McGough and the late Marion Dunn. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 P.M., KING FUNERAL HOME, 209 N. Newtown Street Road (Route 252), Newtown Square, and Wednesday, 9:30 to 10:20 A.M., at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019