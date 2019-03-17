Home

FRANCIS D. "FRANK" DIVER

Age 88, of West Chester, on March 10, 2019. Beloved hus-band of 67 years to Catherine "Cathy" (nee Cullen). Cherished Father of Pamela DeCampli (David). Frank was a Veteran of the 28th Army Division 103rd Engineers. He was an educator and administrator for the Haverford Township School District from 1955-1989. Funeral and Inurnment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the West Chester YMCA, 605 Airport Road, West Chester, PA 19380 or www.ymcagbw.org.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
