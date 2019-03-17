|
DIVER
FRANCIS "FRANK" D.
Age 88, of West Chester, on March 10, 2019. Beloved hus-band of 67 years to Catherine "Cathy" (nee Cullen). Cherished Father of Pamela DeCampli (David). Frank was a Veteran of the 28th Army Division 103rd Engineers. He was an educator and administrator for the Haverford Township School District from 1955-1989. Funeral and Inurnment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the West Chester YMCA, 605 Airport Road, West Chester, PA 19380 or www.ymcagbw.org.
