CASHLEY
FRANCIS "FRANK" E., Jr.
Born on Nov. 21, 1959 in Phila., passed away in Phila. on August 31, 2018. He was predeceased by parents Francis Cashley and Agnes Woodruff. Frank was a 1977 graduate of Jules E. Mastbaum AVTS and long time employee at Dietz & Watson. Frank is survived by brother Edward Cashley (Rosemarie), sisters Theresa Harting (Denis), Francine Cashley, and Margaret Bielawski, and 3 nieces and 4 nephews. A private Interment will take place on March 11, 2019 at Aulenbach's Cemetery in Reading, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019