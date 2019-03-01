Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS CASHLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS E. "FRANK" CASHLEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS E. "FRANK" CASHLEY Notice
CASHLEY
FRANCIS "FRANK" E., Jr.
Born on Nov. 21, 1959 in Phila., passed away in Phila. on August 31, 2018. He was predeceased by parents Francis Cashley and Agnes Woodruff. Frank was a 1977 graduate of Jules E. Mastbaum AVTS and long time employee at Dietz & Watson. Frank is survived by brother Edward Cashley (Rosemarie), sisters Theresa Harting (Denis), Francine Cashley, and Margaret Bielawski, and 3 nieces and 4 nephews. A private Interment will take place on March 11, 2019 at Aulenbach's Cemetery in Reading, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.