Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Rd.
Cherry Hill, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Rd
Cherry Hill, PA
HUNT
FRANCIS G.


94, of Cherry Hill/Collingswood on May 6, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1945 in the 593 Signal Air Warning Battalion in WWII. Post-war, he worked for 15 years at the Beaumont Birch Company before a 25-year career at Campbell Soup Co. as a Machine Designer and Project Engineer. Describing his greatest joy as providing for his family, he is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Frances (Welsch) and son Francis J. (Elizabeth). He is survived by Charles Hunt (Nancy) of Denver, CO, Mary Harding (Jim) of Kellogg, ID, Annemarie Hunt of Haddonfield NJ, and granddaughters Kathleen Clay-more and Jacqueline Carrick. Frank was known for his radiant smile, unprejudiced worldview, and devotion to St. Jude, Patron Saint of Hopeless Causes and Desperate Situations.
The Viewing will be May 18th at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Rd., in Cherry Hill, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Interment is at Calvary Cem. in Cherry Hill. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the NAACP.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddonfield

Published on Philly.com on May 15, 2019
