Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS REAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. . "FRANK" REAL ESQ Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS J. . "FRANK" REAL ESQ Jr. Notice
REAL
FRANCIS J. JR., ESQ. "FRANK"


Age 66, of Drexel Hill, PA, on Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Monica Real (nee Driscoll). Loving father of Monica Fraatz (Joseph), Francis J. Real, III and Timothy Real. Dear grand-father of Catherine "Casey" and Christopher "Chip" Fraatz. Brother of Geraldine McLaughlin, Maryellen Real, Patricia Loomis and the late Kathleen Real and Carolanne Real. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 9:00 - 9:45 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Cincinnati Children's Hospital would be appreciated. https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/; (donate now link at the bottom of the web page).

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now