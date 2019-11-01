|
REAL
FRANCIS J. JR., ESQ. "FRANK"
Age 66, of Drexel Hill, PA, on Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Monica Real (nee Driscoll). Loving father of Monica Fraatz (Joseph), Francis J. Real, III and Timothy Real. Dear grand-father of Catherine "Casey" and Christopher "Chip" Fraatz. Brother of Geraldine McLaughlin, Maryellen Real, Patricia Loomis and the late Kathleen Real and Carolanne Real. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 9:00 - 9:45 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA 610-449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Cincinnati Children's Hospital would be appreciated. https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/; (donate now link at the bottom of the web page).
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019