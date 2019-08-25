Home

White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRANCIS J. "FRANK" CLARK

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" CLARK Notice
CLARK
FRANCIS J. "FRANK"


On August 22, 2019, of Woodlyn, PA. Father of Maryellen Hannigan (Frank), Catherine Kramer and Frances Clark. Brother of James P., Edward T., John T. and the late Joseph T. Clark. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; his former wife Mary Kilgallen Clark and a dear friend Mary Toretti. Visitation 7 to 9 P.M. Tuesday at the WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA. Burial at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cem. Memorial gifts to or St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 25, 2019
