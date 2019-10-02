|
|
FLANNERY
FRANCIS J.
Sept. 28, 2019, age 70. Devoted husband of Anna Marie (nee Mroz). Devoted father of Jennifer (Daniel) Miles, Joseph Flannery, Steven Dobry, Stacey (James) Haefner. Grandfather of Katie, Ryan, Kathleen, Julie and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday Oct. 7, 2019, 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at Scared Heart of Jesus Church, 3rd and Reed Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 11:30 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing Cem., Newtown PA.
Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019