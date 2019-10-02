Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Scared Heart of Jesus Church
3rd and Reed Sts
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Scared Heart of Jesus Church
3rd and Reed Sts
Sept. 28, 2019, age 70. Devoted husband of Anna Marie (nee Mroz). Devoted father of Jennifer (Daniel) Miles, Joseph Flannery, Steven Dobry, Stacey (James) Haefner. Grandfather of Katie, Ryan, Kathleen, Julie and Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday Oct. 7, 2019, 10:00 A.M. to 11:15 A.M. at Scared Heart of Jesus Church, 3rd and Reed Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 11:30 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing Cem., Newtown PA.

