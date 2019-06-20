Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
KARAS
FRANCIS J.
Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. He was 68 years old. Husband of the late Maryann N. Karas (nee Dolezar). Frank was an Aviation mechanic, pilot, glider instructor and tow plane pilot. He loved fishing, hunting, and generally anything to do with the outdoors. Frank is survived by his sister, Eleanor DeBeaulieu and step-children, Charles Zellman, Denise Zellman, and Amy Zellman. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served his country during the Vietnam War.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing on Thursday, June 20th, from 9 to 11 A.M., at
THE BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ, 856-983-1005. Funeral Service will begin at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank's name to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org)
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
