Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS LAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" LAWLEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS J. "FRANK" LAWLEY Notice
LAWLEY
FRANCIS "FRANK" J.


Of Warminster died peacefully on April 3, 2019 at age 85. Beloved husband of the late Mary Markiewicz Lawley, Frank is survived by his loving daughter, Bridgit Lawley. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. His Inter-ment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.