|
|
LAWLEY
FRANCIS "FRANK" J.
Of Warminster died peacefully on April 3, 2019 at age 85. Beloved husband of the late Mary Markiewicz Lawley, Frank is survived by his loving daughter, Bridgit Lawley. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. His Inter-ment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 9, 2019