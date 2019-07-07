Home

FRANCIS J. McLAUGHLIN

FRANCIS J. McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN
FRANCIS J.
Age 87 of Holland, PA (formerly of Phila.) died peacefully on July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (nee Brophy), loving father of Francis G. (Michelle) and Lisa. Devoted grandfather of Sean (Tanya) Caitlin Martineaux (Devon), Robert, Thomas, and great grandfather to Sean, Paige, Aubrey and Evelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing on Tuesday morning at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966 from 9:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem., Bensalem. If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to the Northeast Catholic Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7005, Phila., Pa 19149.

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on July 7, 2019
