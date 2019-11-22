Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
819 Cathedral Rd
Philadelphia, PA
FRANCIS "MIKE" KANE Jr.

FRANCIS "MIKE" KANE Jr. Notice
KANE
FRANCIS "MIKE", JR.


69 yrs. old, of Phila, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2019 after waging his most heroic battle against cancer. Mike was a retired Battalion Chief with the City of Phila. Fire Department and also served on the Executive Board for Union Local 22. He was a veteran who proudly served in US Marine Corps. Mike was an avid fishermen. Beloved husband for 40 yrs. to Jo-Ann (nee McCabe), loving father of Jenna and Matthew Kane, son of Jean (nee Bernocco) Kane. Brother of Helen Felice, William and Robert Kane and the late Joanne Heine. Mike will be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A special thank you to Penn Hospice for their loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in CHURCH Monday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and again on Tuesday 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Please send donation in Mike's name to , 3551 N. Broad St., Phila. 19140.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019
