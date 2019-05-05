Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Inc
FRANCIS M. BARRETT

Age 74, of Springfield, PA, formerly of the Schuylkill section of Philadelphia, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine Edwards Barrett. Loving brother of Maryellen Brogan (Joseph-deceased) and Michael (Maryanne) Barrett. Dear uncle to Felix and Dane Mandato, Christopher Sheridan, Colleen and the late Sean Barrett. Also survived by great-nephews Ryan and Brendan Barrett and great-niece Lyndsey Barrett. Relatives, friends, and members of Boilermakers Local 13 are invited to Francis' Viewing on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Kevin Church, 200 West Sproul Road, Springfield, PA. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Arr: THE KNOETGEN-DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 746 Kedron Avenue, Morton, PA (610) 544-0600 Online condolences:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019
