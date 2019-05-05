|
|
GALLAGHER
REVEREND FRANCIS M.
Father Gallagher was born on August 29, 1936, in Phila PA. He is the son of the late Francis Gallagher and Katherine (Byrnes) Gallagher. He attended Saint Columba Parochial School, Phila, Roman Catholic High School, Phila, before entering Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary. He was ordained on May 16, 1964, at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Philadelphia, by Most Reverend John J. Krol. He served as Parochial Vicar in many parishes in the Archdiocese and served as Pastor of Saint Thomas Aquinas Parish, Croydon and Chaplain, Carmelite Monastery, Phila. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Powers and his cousin, Kathleen Gallagher Valenti. The Reception of the Body will be held at Saint Cecilia Church, Philadelphia, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 9:00 A.M., followed by a Viewing. Most Reverend Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap. will celebrate a Funeral Mass for Father Gallagher at 11:00 AM. Rite of Committal Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on May 5, 2019