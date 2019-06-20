Home

FRANCIS M. "FRANK" GALLAGHER

FRANCIS M. "FRANK" GALLAGHER Notice
77 years old, of Brookhaven, PA passed away on June 12, 2019. Born, Jan. 26, 1942 in Hazleton, PA to Gerald and Mary (Conahan) Gallagher. Survived by daughters Tara Marie (Gallagher) Newman and Christine (Gallagher) DeFilippis and grandson Sergeant Aadrian Newman. Calling/Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. Service 11 A.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Eugene Church, 200 S. Oak Ave., Primos, PA 19018. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
Published on Philly.com on June 20, 2019
