FRANCIS, "POP MAC" McINTYRE Sr.

FRANCIS, "POP MAC" McINTYRE Sr. Notice
McINTYRE
FRANCIS, SR. "POP MAC"


Passed on March 2, 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 53 years to Marie (nee Mooney); beloved father and best friend to Franny Jr. (Jill), Lori (Tom Marlow), Scott (Bridget) and Danny (Valerie); loving and proud Pop of Franny III (Dana), Taylor, Ryan, Alexandria, Gary, Zachary, Gabriella, Danni and great-grandpop of Thomas Wielgus. Survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth, Rosemary (John Vaccara), Joan, Terri (Kevin Cassidy), numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his Shooting Stars Family.
Relatives, friends, American Airlines employees, Shooting Stars NYB, Fancy Brigade Div. and all Mummers are invited to his Viewing Friday eve from 5 to 8 P.M. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 3rd & Reed Sts. Funeral Mass 8 P.M. A second Viewing will be held on Saturday morning from 9 to 11 A.M. at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts., followed by a New Orleans Style Funeral Parade in his honor, up 2nd Street to the Mummers Museum, all are invited to celebrate his life. Donations in his memory can be made to Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.

To express online condolences: www:murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
