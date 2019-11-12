|
|
KELLY
FRANCIS P.
Nov. 8, 2019, age 82 of East Norriton. Beloved husband of the late Anna Marie (nee Toohey). Loving father of Colleen, Tim and Katie and the late Pat and John Kelly. Brother of Mary Goodman and the late Tom, Jack, Joseph, William Kelly, Cass Simpkins and Margaret Hurley. God our Father gave us a loving, working family man, simple, kind and true. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Eve 7 to 9 P.M. THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey) Funeral Mass Thursday 10 A.M. at St. Helena Church, 1489 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Interment Calvary Cem. Donations in his memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, CL #5315, PO Box 95000-5315, Phila., PA 19195-5315.
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019