MULHOLLAND

FRANCIS PATRICK, JR.

On Friday, July 12, 2019. Loving husband, father, and grand-father passed away at age 56.

Frank, as he was known by many, was born on September 24, 1962, in Philadelphia, PA to Francis and Joan Mulholland. He graduated from Deptford High School in 1980 and went on to work as a skilled pressman for the Philadelphia Inquirer for over fifteen years. On December 20, 1986, he married Colleen Steiner, his high school sweetheart. They raised one son, Francis, and three daughters, Nicole, Kelly, and Melissa.

Frank had a passion for his family, friends, and animals. He was known as a hard worker who never missed an opportunity to spend time with his loved ones. He had a kind soul that people and animals gravitated toward. He will be missed for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Joan, his son, Francis III, and uncle, William Dougherty. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his three children, Nicole (Peter), Kelly (Tyler), and Melissa, his grand-children Nathan, Madelyn, and Lucas, his close extended family, Cas Dougherty, Alice Mulholland, Robert Mulholland, his cousins who were like siblings and his father Francis Sr., and his sister Kathy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 at EARLE FUNERAL HOME, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ at 9 A.M. The family would prefer that donations in Frank's memory be sent to Delaware Humane Society in lieu of flowers. www.bloomfieldcooperlakewood.com

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019