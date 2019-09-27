|
|
SALEMME
FRANCIS RAYMOND
Died of prostate cancer on July 24, 2019, at his home in Yardley PA, at 9 in the morning. Ray was born in Norwood MA on June 8, 1945. His father, Raymond Frank Salemme, was a metallurgist and his mother, Mildred (nee Lombardi) a home-maker. Ray grew up in Wrentham MA where early jobs included picking strawberries and digging gladiolus bulbs. When Ray's father drove his sister to music lessons in Providence RI, he took teenaged Ray for lessons with a local machinist. Ray attended King Philip High School and was active in science, shop and sports. He played ice hockey goalie and football center. After his junior year, Ray was admitted to the penultimate all-male class at Yale University. To fulfill part of his scholarship, Ray worked at the Yale Peabody Museum specializing in machining custom screws for scientific instruments. He took a one-year leave from Yale to serve on the R/V Robert D Conrad research vessel operated by the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observa-tory of Columbia University. Ray completed graduate and post-graduate studies at the University of California in San Diego where he studied structural biology with Joseph Kraut and electron transfer in biological systems with Martin Kamen, co-discoverer of carbon-14. While at UCSD, Ray and colleagues built a steam-powered AMC Javelin for the 1970 Caltech-MIT transconti-nental Clean Air Car Race.
(Continued)
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 27, 2019