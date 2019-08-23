|
|
HILLEGASS
FRANCIS T. JR.
88, of Cape May Court House, NJ, formerly Philadelphia, on August 21, 2019. An Executive Director at Thomas Jefferson Hospital and Korean War Veteran. Husband of Ann Stanton Hillegass and the late Elizabeth; father of Patti (John) McGinley, Liz (Jim) Dexter, Tom (Kathy) Hillegass, Kathleen (Bill) Fulcomer, Tara (Matt) Moe, Courtenay (Chad) Fulmor; brother of Elizabeth Morris and the late Gertrude Carrol; grandfather of 12 and the late Mikey McGinley; great grand-father of 3 and one on the way.
Viewings Sunday, August 25th from 6-8 P.M. at RADZIETA FUNERAL HOME, 9 Hand Ave, Cape May Court House and August 26th from 9:00 - 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St, CMCH. Mass 10 A.M. Inter-ment private. Donations through In Memory Of for the benefit of Covenant House, , or Cape Regional Medical Center at www.inmemof.org or to In Memory Of, P.O. Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905.
Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019