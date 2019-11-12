Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
2401 St. Denis Ln.
Havertown, PA
FRANCIS W. "FRANK" CURTIN Jr.

FRANCIS W. "FRANK" CURTIN Jr. Notice
CURTIN
FRANCIS W., JR. "FRANK"


Of Ardmore, PA passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Marie (nee Kearney) Curtin. The loving father of Elizabeth K. Curtin, Patrick F. Curtin, and Katherine G. Curtin. He is the brother of Gerry Curtin, and the late Larry Curtin. Frank also has his dog; Bailey and his 2 "grand dogs"; Cody and Lilly Belle.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 from 6 to 9 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 East Eagle Rd., Havertown PA 19083 and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Ln. Havertown. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers an offering in Frank's name to the MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper Medical Center, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ. 08103 would be appreciated.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019
