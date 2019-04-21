HIMES

FRANCIS W. "FRAN"

Age 55, of Levittown, PA, was called to eternal rest on April 18, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Patricia for 30 years. Fran loved to golf and couldn't get enough of it. He loved spending time with his wife Pattie and vacationing in Disney. He will be sadly missed by his children Kristen and Jeff, they will never forget his infectious laugh. He treasured his best buddy, his dog Jake. Son of the late Francis. Survived by his mother, Dorothy Himes. Beloved father of Kristen McKay and Jeffrey Himes. The cherished pop pop of Amber. Brother of Nancy Collier (Jim) and Dorothy Himes (Harry). He will be sadly missed by his mother-in-law Kitty and brother-in-law Michael (Lisa) Riley. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews and so many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday Evening 6:00 to 8:00 PM and also Thursday 8:30 to 9:15 AM Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary