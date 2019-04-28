Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
FRANCIS X. "FRANK" BERRODIN

Age 92, of Media, PA, formerly of Broomall, PA on April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith A. (nee Regan) Berrodin; loving father of Frank, Jr. (Susan), John (Margaret), Katherine Hoch (Robert), James (Monica), and Louis (Gigi); devoted grand-father of 19 and great-grand-father of 26; dear brother of Lois Pope. Predeceased by his daughter, Mary L. Tye (James) and grandson, Thomas.
Frank served during WW II in the U.S. Navy. Beginning in 1948, he was active in Berrodin Co., an automotive parts distri-butor. For many years he served as Chairman of the Board.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019, 7:00 - 9:00 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300 and Wednesday morning, 9:30 - 10:20 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Pius X School, 204 S. Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, would be appreciated.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
