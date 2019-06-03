Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
FRANCIS X. "FRANNY" DUNNE

FRANCIS X. "FRANNY" DUNNE
DUNNE
FRANCIS X. "FRANNY"
65 yrs. old peacefully passed away on May 29, 2019. Devoted son of the late Helen (nee Battel) and John Dunne. Beloved brother of Noreen Coary, Joseph Dunne and the late James, Robert, William, Raymond, Martin and John Dunne. Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Loving companion of Holly Banks. Fran was a retired Steamfitter with UA Local 420 and a former Phila. Police Officer. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at THE CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 7384 Ridge Ave. (for Wigard Ave) Phila. 19128. In Lieu of Flowers. Donations in Fran's name are requested to VNA Hospice, Falls Center, 3300 Henry Ave. 5th Fl., Phila. 19129
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019
