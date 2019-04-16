Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
FRANCIS X. HUGHES

FRANCIS X. HUGHES Notice
HUGHES
FRANCIS X.
Of Souderton, unexpectedly on April 14, 2019. Husband of 58 years to Judith (nee Weber). Father of Francis Jr. (Mary), Ellen (Francis), Michael (Lisa), Judith (John), and Maureen (Jason). Grandfather of 12. He was predeceased by his son, Andrew, and his brothers, Bernard and Raymond.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, at 11 A.M., at St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield PA 19440. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harley's Haven Dog Rescue, 1419 Ridge Road, Perkasie PA 18944.

JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 16, 2019
