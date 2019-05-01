|
|
PIETRZAK
FRANCIS X. "FRANK"
Suddenly April 28, 2019, age 69. Son of the late Francis and Rose (nee Murphy) Pietrzak. Beloved brother of Mary (Edward) Jankauskas. Loving uncle of Kelly, Mark, and Ryan; great-uncle to Tiffany, Damon and Vanessa. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.), Phila. PA, followed by his Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Interment is Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to American Diabetes Foundation, 150 Monument Rd., #100, Bala Cynwyd PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019