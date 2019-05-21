|
SESSA
FRANCIS X.
Age 86, of Drexel Hill, PA, on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Sessa (nee Farrell). Loving father of Fran (Peggy), Joe (Loretta), Tom (Jackie) and John Sessa. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Carmelita Gibbons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 8:30-10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019