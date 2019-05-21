Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS SESSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS X. SESSA

Notice Condolences Flowers

FRANCIS X. SESSA Notice
SESSA
FRANCIS X.


Age 86, of Drexel Hill, PA, on May 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Sessa (nee Farrell). Loving father of Fran (Peggy), Joe (Loretta), Tom (Jackie) and John Sessa. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Brother of Carmelita Gibbons. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 8:30-10:00 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now