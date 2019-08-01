Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK A. DUNN Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK A. DUNN Jr. Notice
DUNN
FRANK A., JR.
Age 83, of Wayne, PA, passed away on July 29, 2019. Frank was the beloved son of the late Frank A. Dunn, Sr. and Dorothy O'Keefe Dunn. He is survived his sister Sister Kathleen Dunn, I.H.M. and several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Memorial Mass on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Saint Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA (Route 252), where friends may visit from 9 - 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall, 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.