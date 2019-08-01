|
DUNN
FRANK A., JR.
Age 83, of Wayne, PA, passed away on July 29, 2019. Frank was the beloved son of the late Frank A. Dunn, Sr. and Dorothy O'Keefe Dunn. He is survived his sister Sister Kathleen Dunn, I.H.M. and several cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's Memorial Mass on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Saint Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Rd., Paoli, PA (Route 252), where friends may visit from 9 - 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall, 1 Our Lady Circle, Malvern, PA 19355.
