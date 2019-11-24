Home

Dean-Geitner-Givnish Funeral Homes Inc
7900 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 745-1006
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dean/Geitner/Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
7900 Oxford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dean/Geitner/Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
7900 Oxford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
FRANK A. LOEFFLER

FRANK A. LOEFFLER Notice
LOEFFLER
FRANK A.
Of Philadelphia, on November 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Frank and Marie Loeffler. Frank was a retired Fireman who served Philadelphia for 21 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. All are invited to Frank's Life Celebration on Tuesday November 26th from 11 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME (7900 Oxford Ave. Philadelphia 19111) with his service to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
