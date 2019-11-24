|
|
LOEFFLER
FRANK A.
Of Philadelphia, on November 22, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Frank and Marie Loeffler. Frank was a retired Fireman who served Philadelphia for 21 years. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. All are invited to Frank's Life Celebration on Tuesday November 26th from 11 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH LIFE CELEBRATION HOME (7900 Oxford Ave. Philadelphia 19111) with his service to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment Lawnview Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019