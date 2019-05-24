|
BETSCH
FRANK JR.
on Tuesday May 21, 2019 of Fox Chase. Loving husband for 64 years to Sophie M. (nee Hubert). Devoted father of Frank M. (Kathy) and Robert J. (Lorraine) Betsch. Dear grand-father of Lisa, Frank R., Lindsay, and Robert, and brother of the late Michael Betsch (Theresa).
Family and friends are invited to Frank's life celebration Tues. May 28th between 9:30 and 10:30 A.M. Church of St. Cecilia, 535 Rhawn St. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Lawnview Cem. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Frank's memory to St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 would be appreciated.
Family Service by DEAN-GEITNER-GIVNISH OF FOX CHASE 215-745-1006. www.lifecelebration.com
Published on Philly.com on May 24, 2019