|
|
BONOM
FRANK
Passed away at home with his wife JoAnn by his side. He was the general manager of the Philadelphian until Oct. 2018. Services will be held, Thurs., April 18th, at 12 Noon, THE GODFREY FUNERAL HOME OF PALERMO, 644 S. Shore Rd., Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 A.M. till time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Medical Angels or The Special Olympics. For condolences to the family please visit
www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019