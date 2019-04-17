Home

Godfrey Funeral Home
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ 08223
(609) 390-9699
FRANK BONOM

FRANK BONOM
BONOM
FRANK
Passed away at home with his wife JoAnn by his side. He was the general manager of the Philadelphian until Oct. 2018. Services will be held, Thurs., April 18th, at 12 Noon, THE GODFREY FUNERAL HOME OF PALERMO, 644 S. Shore Rd., Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 A.M. till time of the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Medical Angels or The Special Olympics. For condolences to the family please visit

www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019
