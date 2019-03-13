|
|
CIOCCA
FRANK C.
Of Jenkintown, PA, aged 89, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019, at Warminster Hospice. He was a retired Det. Sgt. with the Abington Twp. Police Dept. after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rose T. (nee Begley). Brother of the late Dominic A. Ciocca of Medford NJ, retired Master Sgt US Air Force buried with Honors in Arlington National Cemetery. Beloved son of the late Valdrick and Ida Ciocca. Also preceded by 4 nephews.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Grace A. Fell of Moscow PA and Joann A. Schmidt of Dresher PA. Also leaving 9 nieces and nephews. Frank was a proud member of the Air Force during the Korean War. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 A.M., Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown PA 19046. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation at the Church Friday, 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations to Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 PA, P.O. Box 463, Eaglesville PA 19408, or to a would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 13, 2019