Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 334-1717
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Pennsylvania Burial Company Inc.
1327 - 29 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church
712 Montrose Sts.
Philadelphia, PA
Resources
FRANK "BUBBY" CACCURO

FRANK "BUBBY" CACCURO Notice
CACCURO
FRANK "BUBBY"
Age 76, of Phila., PA passed away on August 10, 2019. A man of amazing strength with a generous heart. Frank was the devoted husband and best friend of Joann (Arangio) for over 52 years. Beloved father of Andrea, Frank (Janice), Alysia, Cindy (Uri Jacobson); loving pop-pop to Caden, Cole, Gavin, Karalena, and Baby J; loving brother to Emilie, and Arlene (Fran). He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Emily, brother John and sister Dorothy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thurs. eve 6 P.M. PENNSYLVANIA BURIAL CO. INC., 1327 Broad St. (ample parking on premises) There be no Viewing Friday morning. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Friday. St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 712 Montrose Sts., Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
