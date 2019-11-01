|
D'ANCONA
FRANK
Age 100, of Mystic Island, NJ, born and raised in South Philly, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. Beloved husband and dance partner of the late Mary Jane (nee Van Doren) for 47 years. Loving father of Lorraine (Gary) Bellotti, and Gary (Diane) D'Ancona. Also, survived by 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, his adoring niece and goddaughter Gail (Paul) Gangi, devoted niece Denise (Tom) Durkin, and his caring nephew Dr. Richard Costa (Maria). Predeceased by his parents, Maria and Adamo D'Ancona, his brothers Antonio, Vincenzo, Thomas, and Orlando, and his grateful sister-in-law, Nancy Costa.
He was an Army veteran and served in England and France during WW II. Years after his discharge, he proudly worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance for 33 yrs. An avid fisherman, dancer, cook, great storyteller, passionate listener of Jazz Music, Philly sports fan, Frank and Jane loved wintering in Sunny Isles, Fl for 33 years. He will also be sadly missed by many dear nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and treasured friends and neighbors. Interment was private.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 1:00 P.M., St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd. Stratford, NJ 08084. Donations in his memory may be made to the Veterans Assoc. of your choice. Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City, NJ www.mccannhealey.com
Ph: 856-456-1142
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 1, 2019