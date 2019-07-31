|
|
HEALY
FRANK D.
Age 85, a 60-year resident of the Briarcliffe section of Darby Township, formerly of SW Philadelphia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and their family members on Wed., July 24, 2019. Frank was a graduate of Bartram H.S., class of 1952. He served for four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oak Hill LSD 7. He worked at General Electric for over 42-years. He was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima. Survivors: Wife, Marlene (Fileccia); children: Carol Poplawski (Al), Joseph (Kathy), Ann Marie Herdman (Bruce), Christine; 11 grand-children; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ulsh (Ken); many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Sat., Aug. 3rd, 9:30 A.M., Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018 and his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contribu-tions can be made in his memory to Our Lady of Fatima.
O'LEARY F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on July 31, 2019