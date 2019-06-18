Home

Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on June 14, 2019. Survived by his wife Joan (D'Alessandro) Downing of 61 years. Loving father of Lynda Yamamoto (Winsor), Lisa Jane Sleigh (Richard), Jon Downing (Judy) and Scott Downing. Grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Survived by his sisters Ethelmae Freidel, Connie Lytikainen, Judy Downing and Dorothy Buccialia. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, June 21st at 9 A.M., followed by a brief service at 11 A.M., at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
