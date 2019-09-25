Home

LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
FRANK GORMAN Notice
GORMAN
FRANK


Age 93, of Warminster, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Thomas Gorman. Loving father of Forrest Thomas "Tim" Gorman, Anne Gorman Orthner (Mark), and William Morris Gorman. Proud grandfather of Linda and Denise Orthner. Dear brother of the late Henry and David Gorman, and Anne Gorman Smith. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Frank was born in Charleston, SC, was a longtime Pennsyl-vania resident, and had lived in Warminster since 2013. He was a proud graduate of Clemson University. Frank was also a veteran of the United States Navy and United States Army. He began his career as an electrical engineer with General Electric. He went on to be a partner/owner of Autotell Services (ATS) in King of Prussia, PA. Frank was a 25-year member of the Military Officers Association of America. In his free time, he was active with Meals on Wheels and the Special Olympics programs with his late wife. He loved traveling throughout the United States with his wife, as well as playing Bridge with his friends at Ann's Choice.
Cremation and Services will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at
lpwoosterfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
