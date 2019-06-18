Home

Passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2019. He was a United States Army Veteran. Buddy was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Parker). Devoted father of Jacqueline (Steve Schwenk) DePrince, Jowayne (Ken Boughter) Huber and the late Frank "Buddy". Dearest Pop Pop of Steven (Nicole), Eric, Tara, Eddie, Aidan, Kenley, Frankie and Andrew; great grandpop of Destanie, Ava, Ang, Alexa, Steven and Joey. Brother of John Huber. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wednesday eve. beginning 6 P.M. and the MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Service 8:30 P.M. Burial will be held at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.


Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
