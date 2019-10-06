Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cornwells United Methodist Church
2284 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornwells United Methodist Church
2284 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA
View Map
EWELL
FRANK L.
Age 57, of Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2019. He is survived by his sister Judy Summers (Ed), brother William "Bill" Ewell and nephew Matthew Summers (Liz). Frank was preceded in death by his parents Francis Lester Edward and Marlene Marie (Baker) Ewell, as well as his siblings Rosemarie Ewell and Francis L. Ewell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering, Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 10 AM at Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Memorial Service at 10 A.M.. Interment will take place immediately afterwards at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank's memory to Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, PO Box 297, Phila., PA 19107 and/or Cornwells United Methodist Church, 2284 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
