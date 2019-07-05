|
WOEHL
FRANK M.
98, of Paoli, PA passed away June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Marjorie Ruth Woehl (nee Knopp), with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Frank is survived by his children: Richard H. and Kathryn C. Woehl and Mark Smith, her forever fiancé; two sisters-in- law, Kitty Hanna and Jane Grimm, both of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was prede-ceased by his sister, Irma F. Taylor. Services and Interment will be private. Memorial contri-butions may be made in Frank's name to Daylesford Abbey, Attn. Fr. John Joseph Novielli, 220 S Valley Rd, Paoli, PA 19301.
