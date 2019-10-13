Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Church
17th and Ritner Sts
View Map
FRANK NARDUCCI Notice
NARDUCCI
FRANK
October 10, 2019. Husband of Sandy (nee DelVecchio). Loving father of Julia (Sonny) Viola, Frank and Pasquale (Alesha) Narducci. Pop-pop of Ali, Pasquale, and Audriana. Loving brother of Philip (Gina) Narducci and the late Susan Baldino. Son of the late Frank "Chickie" and Adeline (nee Colone) Narducci. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 13, 2019
