NARDUCCI
FRANK
October 10, 2019. Husband of Sandy (nee DelVecchio). Loving father of Julia (Sonny) Viola, Frank and Pasquale (Alesha) Narducci. Pop-pop of Ali, Pasquale, and Audriana. Loving brother of Philip (Gina) Narducci and the late Susan Baldino. Son of the late Frank "Chickie" and Adeline (nee Colone) Narducci. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing TUESDAY Evening 7-9 P.M. and WEDNESDAY 8 until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica's Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
