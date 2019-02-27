Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK NEWTON COOPER

Notice Condolences Flowers

FRANK NEWTON COOPER Notice
COOPER
FRANK NEWTON


February 25, 2019, age 97, of Philadelphia. Father of Rebecca Waldman (Michael) and Irene Beer(Michael). Grandfather of Mitchell Beer (Bo) and Jeffrey Beer (Nicole). Great-grand-father of Noah Beer. He was a proud WWII Veteran, Cable TV Industry pioneer and life long Phillies fan. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial service Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at Cong. Beth Or in the Haines Chapel (Maple Glen, Pa.). Shiva will be held at 7:00 P.M. at the Beer residence. Contributions in Franks' memory can be made to The Abramson Center, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, Pa. 19454. www.levinefuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now