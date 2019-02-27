|
|
COOPER
FRANK NEWTON
February 25, 2019, age 97, of Philadelphia. Father of Rebecca Waldman (Michael) and Irene Beer(Michael). Grandfather of Mitchell Beer (Bo) and Jeffrey Beer (Nicole). Great-grand-father of Noah Beer. He was a proud WWII Veteran, Cable TV Industry pioneer and life long Phillies fan. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial service Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at Cong. Beth Or in the Haines Chapel (Maple Glen, Pa.). Shiva will be held at 7:00 P.M. at the Beer residence. Contributions in Franks' memory can be made to The Abramson Center, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, Pa. 19454. www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019