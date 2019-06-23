BLATCHER

FRANK S., JR.

(1929-2019) recently of Glen Mills, formerly of Havertown and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret "Margie" (nee McCoy), their children Frank III (Pam), Mary Beth (Mike D'Avella), Tom (Yumiko), Joan Cohen (Jeff); their grandchildren Christie Blatcher Wiles (Marcus), Caroline, F. Stephen IV, Michael, Andrew, Mia, Tim, Katie and Jessie. Frank was the youngest of 13 and is survived by his sister, Irene Schad. He was a key member of the LaSalle College team that won the 1954 NCAA Basketball Championship. A successful businessman, Frank was best known for his devotion to his family and coaching basketball for CYO and various summer leagues. He was extremely generous, and was instrumental in fund raising for a variety of organizations and charities. A big man with an even bigger heart, Frank loved sports, bridge, music (especially Broadway and opera) and helping others. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 25, from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ave., Bryn Mawr followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .

