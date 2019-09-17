Home

Of Langhorne, PA on Sept. 16, 2019. Husband of Barbara (nee Schwartz); father of Paul Shandelman (Jennifer), Edna Weiss, Richard Shandelman and David Shandelman (Judith Kurman), also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services on Wednesday, 1:30 P.M. at King David Memorial, 3594 Bristol Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. The family will be returning to the late residence and respect-fully request contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
