REMMEY

FRANK W. "BUD"

88, of Doylestown, PA, devoted father and grandfather, avid bridge player, and classical musician, died peacefully on March 20, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Helen Remmey. Preceded in death by his brothers, John, Jr. and William, and his son, Frank, Jr., he is survived by wife, Nanci, and his beloved children, Martin (Valerie), David (Lisa), and Mary (Dave). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Kenton, Brendan, Sean, Remmey and April. Frank attended Penn Charter Academy and also graduated from the Wharton Business School at the University of PA. He was a US Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.

Frank was instrumental in establishing and developing the Philadelphia Business Academy and then served as the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Philadelphia High School Academies, Inc., a career-focused program operating within the Philadelphia School District.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Frank devoted many hours volunteering at local libraries. He served as President at the Huntingdon Valley Library.

An avid chess and bridge player, Frank still played bridge with friends from Penn Charter. He loved all games and enjoyed both pingpong and tennis. Also an accomplished classical pianist, Frank studied piano for over 50 years. He enjoyed sports and especially treasured the times he could watch his grandchildren participate in sports contests.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Frank would be pleased if you would remember him by enjoying time with your own dear family and friends.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary