MADDEN
FRANK WILLIAM
Age 87, of Havertown, PA, on June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Sara J. Madden (née Quinn). Loving father of Barbara Madden (Gus Ciardullo), Francis Madden (Debra), Carol Jameison (Steven) and David Madden. Also survived by his 5 grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, Frank W. Madden and Marguerita Madden (née Conboy). Frank was a graduate of West Catholic High School and Villanova University. He worked for the United States Department of the Navy as a Mechanical Engineer. Frank fought valiantly and was wounded in the Korean War.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to his Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:30 A.M., at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Wilson Ave., Havertown, PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019